SHERIDAN — Derek Vela (SHS Class of 2017), a freshman at Black Hills State University, earned a spot on the Black Hills State University Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

A total of 733 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.

Editor’s note: The list of other local students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List was published Feb. 27. Vela’s name was inadvertently left off that list due to an error in reporting from BHSU.