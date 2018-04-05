Comment period open for Red Grade Trails

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest, in collaboration with the Buffalo Bureau Land Management Field Office, is seeking comments on the proposed Red Grade Trail System.

Sheridan County is requesting a special use permit to construct approximately 17 miles of natural surface single-track, non-motorized trails and develop approximately 1.3 acres for trailhead/parking areas.

The proposal includes approximately 15 miles of trail on the Bighorn National Forest and about 2 miles of trail on BLM lands. The special use permit would authorize construction and maintenance of the trails and parking areas for Sheridan County in partnership with the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

Information is available on the Bighorn National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/bighorn/landmanagement/projects.

Please submit your comments to comments-bighorn@fs.fed.us with “Red Grade Trails, Attn: Sara Evans Kirol” in the subject line by May 1.

For more information, contact Evans Kirol at (307) 674-2600.