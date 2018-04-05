WDH announces increase in fees for certificates, records

SHERIDAN — Fees charged by the Wyoming Department of Health for birth and death certificates, as well as other records ordered through Vital Statistics Services, are going up.

Beginning April 1, the costs of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates increased between $5 and $10 each.

Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with WDH, said fees for searches and other official activities are also increasing.

A complete, updated fee list is available at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/.

Beginning July 1, VSS will also again start collecting a $5 surcharge that benefits the Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund. The surcharge expired in the past year but was recently renewed by the Wyoming Legislature. The trust fund supports child abuse and neglect prevention.

Beaudoin noted WDH fees for certified copies of certificates and records have not increased since 2008 and remain reasonable.

Vital Statistics Services is the only source for Wyoming’s official certificates.

To download applications needed to order certificates by mail, see the official WDH website at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics/. People may also call (307) 777-7591 or see VSS in Cheyenne at 2300 Capitol Ave. on the first floor of the Hathaway Building.