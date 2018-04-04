Koltiska brings FBI training to Sheridan

SHERIDAN — After spending 10 weeks in Quantico, Virginia, at the FBI National Academy Program, Sheridan Police Department’s Lt. Travis Koltiska feels good about where Sheridan stands in regards to the department’s relationship with the community.

Amid trainings that focused on communication, leadership and fitness, Koltiska said much of the dialogue included rhetoric about the perception of law enforcement in society today.

“A lot of focus was on the negativities portrayed on law enforcement and national news and media,” Koltiska said. “Anytime there’s an incident of an officer not behaving well, it’s spotlighted across the media. Nobody hates that worse than other law enforcement officers, but it really tarnishes our image. We really worked on and discussed how do we repair those images.”

Koltiska said SPD does a good job of creating community partnerships and sustains a great relationship with the local media outlets, which helps Sheridan avoid issues seen nationally.

“I think our department has worked really hard to build that positive community partnership and it’s paying dividends,” Koltiska said.

Chief Richard Adriaens said Koltiska was the first law enforcement officer to attend the academy in the last 15 years, and an opportunity like that is rare in Wyoming.

The cost to send Koltiska, which the department paid, totaled around $4,000.

“That’s why it’s so difficult in Wyoming to get folks to be able to go and attend these,” Adriaens said. “We’re one of the larger departments in the state and it’s much more difficult in a smaller department to be able to send somebody to this level of training.”

Adriaens said the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police work to provide high-level training in Wyoming and are currently considering hosting a training in Sheridan.

Koltiska received training from high-level officials, but his biggest takeaway was meeting and interacting with people from all areas of the country.

“This incredible experience is not just to learn what he’s being taught in the classroom, but be able to mingle with those other 200-so folks from around the world and (hear) their law enforcement struggles and issues that go on,” Adriaens said. “All that non-classroom time that you get to interact with those folks is extremely important.”

Koltiska learned that Sheridan’s problems compare to many throughout the world. One of those shared problems was retention and recruitment for law enforcement jobs.

“We’re looking for the type of people we want to continue to work at this agency,” Koltiska said. “We’re pretty picky. I’d rather leave open positions than fill them with the wrong person because the wrong person is detrimental to an organization and to a community.”

Overall, though, Koltiska was grateful to come home to a place where he could focus on improving instead of fixing.

“After going and spending 10 weeks with 223 other people from around the country, there’s no place I’d rather live than Sheridan, Wyoming,” Koltiska said.

Koltiska said he is still unsure whether he will run for the sheriff’s elected position this fall, as he likes what’s happening with the police department at this time. Regardless of the decision, Koltiska will apply skills learned at the academy with a goal of benefiting the community.