Economic report shows modest improvements, future concerns

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s economy saw slight improvements in the fourth quarter of 2017 but did not grow as quickly as the national economy, according to a report by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division. Dr. Wenlin Liu, the chief economist for the Economic Analysis Division, said the state’s moderate growth is a reflection of its recent downturn. While Wyoming has been struggling to pull itself out of a bust cycle, the U.S. economy has been growing for the past eight years.

The unemployment rate in Wyoming was similar to the national average in the fourth quarter of 2017, at 4.2 percent, but Liu said the reasons for the state’s drop in unemployment are not entirely due to economic recovery.

“During the downturn, many of the laid off workers left the state,” Liu said. “And some of the older workers who lost their jobs retired and are not coming back to the labor force.”

So while the state’s unemployment has decreased, the size of its labor force has shrunk as well. This trend has resulted, though, in an overall increase in wages because there is a greater demand for, and a lower supply of, workers.

“If your unemployment rate is low, in order for employers to attract workers, they have to raise wages,” Liu said.

That is good news for anyone who is currently looking for work in the state, but it could pose problems for the state going forward.

“Now our unemployment rate is low, and it could be going lower if our economy continues to improve, so we could have a labor shortage pretty soon,” Liu said.

That shortage could be exacerbated by Wyoming’s aging population. Liu said the state has a high proportion of Baby Boomers — people between ages 53 and 71 — but fewer people from younger generations. As Baby Boomers begin to retire, the state will struggle to fill the jobs they leave unless it can attract new workers to the state.

The report also showed that personal income and earnings increased by 3.7 percent in Wyoming, compared to 4 percent nationwide, in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous year. Increases in wages were largely responsible for this. However, Liu noted that Wyoming’s aging population has also contributed to this trend. As people age and retire, they begin to collect income from sources like Social Security, which Liu called “non-earning income.”

“Non-earning income is probably going to increase pretty quickly over the next 10 years as more people retire,” Liu said.

And while overall earnings increased, the report noted that earnings from the utilities industry and farming sector dropped significantly compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

According to the report, tourism in the fourth quarter of 2017 — especially at Yellowstone National Park — saw a large decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 but not because 2017 was a weak year for tourism.

“The fourth quarter of 2016 was the 100-year anniversary for the national parks, so 2016 was a record year for tourism,” Liu said. “2017 was still very strong.”

Tourism numbers in the third quarter of 2017 were also inflated due to people traveling to the state to view the solar eclipse, so the fourth quarter of 2017 provides a snapshot of a more typical period of tourism in the state.

Liu said the latest report was not broken down by county, but based on past reports, he expects Sheridan falls in line with state trends.