Holler is SC’s first male nursing instructor in decades

SHERIDAN — Deployed in Iraq as a medic, Travis Holler gradually had a career awakening.

“It’s kind of what led me to realize, ‘I think I’d like to go into nursing,’” said Holler, a Sheridan High School graduate and first-year Sheridan College nursing instructor.

After two tours overseas, Holler left the military and enrolled in the Sheridan College nursing program. He graduated in 2013, learning under most of the instructors who are now his peers.

Holler moved on to the emergency department at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He often worked alongside students and new employees at the hospital and found he enjoyed it.

“It was fun to show them tricks or new skills, help them kind of build their confidence,” Holler said. “Students get that, ‘Aha’ moment, where they just get it, and that’s kind of fun.”

That excitement led him to apply for an open instructor position at the college, which he began in November 2017.

“Travis just has an air about him that puts people at ease,” Sheridan College assistant director of nursing Phyllis Puckett said.

Holler teaches at the college Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. He also instructs and supervises eight students during clinicals Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Holler had already worked with most of the nursing instructors — many of them work at the hospital when school is not in session — and felt comfortable with his coworkers, who have helped show him the ropes of higher education.

Sheridan College nursing instructor Nancy Hooge was a clinical nurse educator at SMH and worked with Holler when he began his career in the nurse residency program in July 2013. She said Holler has a great sense of humor and is fun to work with, both in the medical field and now in academia.

“He’s just transitioned so well,” Hooge said. “He’s just a terrific nurse and really has made a great member of our team.”

Holler eased into the job because he started midway through the fall semester. He observed classes and helped out where needed but didn’t have to instruct his own class until the spring semester began.

Holler’s first few months of teaching have gone pretty well, but he is still figuring out the best ways to convey information to students in his own style.

“It’s one thing to know something, and it’s another thing to explain it so that all 32 people can understand it,” Holler said.

Holler recently started taking courses for a master’s degree in nursing as well. He is enrolled in online classes through Western Governors University in Salt Lake City and is on track to obtain his degree in December 2020.

Puckett and Hooge said Holler, the college’s youngest nursing instructor, serves as a role model for male nursing students as well. There are currently nine males out of 64 total nursing students, a typical amount for Sheridan College.

There has been a gradual increase in male nurses over the years, but the field is still dominated by women. From 2011-17, Sheridan College had a total of 27 males out of 224 nursing graduates, about 12 percent. Holler was one of only two male nursing graduates in 2013.

Those seemingly low numbers are actually higher than the rest of the country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 9 percent of the more than 3 million nurses around the country were male in 2016. The number was around 3 percent in 1970. In Wyoming, about 8 percent of nurses were male as of October 2017, according to the Kaiser Foundation.

If a male nurse is rare, a male nursing instructor is rarer still. Puckett believes Holler is the first male nursing instructor at Sheridan College in 30 years.

On the job, Holler has heard comments from surprised patients or the occasional joke at his expense, but his gender goes largely unnoticed.

“As I work longer, people are getting used to the idea,” Holler said. “You kind of build camaraderie through shared experiences, so it doesn’t really matter if you’re male or female. I don’t think it really made that much difference to me.”

By most accounts, Holler has made a difference so far at the college.