SHERIDAN — This month’s edition of Second Sundays Film at the Whitney Center for the Arts will feature a screening of the film “Blood Simple.”

Max Brown will introduce the film, which tells the story of a rich but jealous man who hires a private investigator to kill his cheating wife and her new man.

The show will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $5 per person and are available at the door.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.