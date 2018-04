SHERIDAN — Author Jim Branger will sign copies of his “Valley of the Crulls Triology” Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Branger was born in Red Lodge, Montana, in 1955. He is of Swiss and German descent on his father’s side. His family tree can be traced back to Blackbeard the pirate on his mother’s side. Branger started writing stories in Ipoh, Malaysia, where he spent a year working.

The signing will take place at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery at 206 N. Main St.