SHERIDAN — A chili supper planned for April 9 will benefit the We the People team at Sheridan High School.

The team will be heading to the national finals in Washington D.C., this month. The fundraiser will help with travel costs.

The chili supper will begin at 6 p.m. at Sheridan High School. The cost is $5 per person. The event will also include a silent auction.

SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.