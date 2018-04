SHERIDAN — Saturday, the Kalif Shrine Horse Patrol will present its famous chicken fried steak dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $15 per plate and reservations can be made by calling (307) 674-4815 or (307) 674-7110. A pie auction will immediately follow, presented by the Sahida Nile Patrol. The public is welcome.

The Kalif Shrine Center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.