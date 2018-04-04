Dining for a Cause to benefit SCLT

SHERIDAN — The next round of Dining for a Cause will take place April 9 at Frackelton’s.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m., the restaurant will donate 100 percent of all sales and tips to the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

The local nonprofit supports open space, agricultural lands, historic sites and healthy waterways in Sheridan County along with helping to build and maintain hiking, biking and horse trails like Red Grade Trails and Soldier Ridge Trail.

Reservations for the event are encouraged. Call Frackelton’s at (307) 675-6055 to reserve a table.

Frackelton’s is located at 55 N. Main St.