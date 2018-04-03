Council recognizes local recipients of governor’s awards

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council recognized State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, and members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Sheridan Point of Entry Tuesday night for receiving the Saving Lives Leadership Award from the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving last month.

The Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving created the awards program in order to recognize deserving individuals or entities for their exceptional work in encouraging and promoting sustainable programs that prevent impaired driving and its related injuries and deaths.

Kinskey has worked with the Governor’s Council to draft legislation that identified loopholes in existing statutes and created a plan to reduce DUI recidivism through the implementation of Wyoming’s 24/7 Sobriety program in Sheridan County.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Sheridan Point of Entry employees were honored for their work monitoring commercial motor vehicles for impaired driving last year. According to Regional Manager Barb Pierson, the Sheridan Point of Entry Division detected 50 impaired commercial drivers in the last fiscal year and has detected 28 so far this fiscal year.

“That’s not a good thing, but it’s a positive thing, because we are taking them off the roads,” Pierson said.

Pierson also explained that the work the Port of Entry division does can be dangerous and congratulated her staff for doing their job while avoiding altercations.

“A lot of times these guys are working by themselves out there and when you are one-on-one with a driver, you never know how they’re going to be,” Pierson said. “And everybody knows that they’re carrying guns or knives, most likely, in their vehicles…Everything was taken care of in a low-key manner; there were very few times we had to call troopers to come help us.”

