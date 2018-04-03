Sick of winter? Join the crowd

If you think like most residents of Sheridan County, the idea of spring likely seems far away but more and more appealing.

If the snowstorm that blew through the area Monday is any indication, those individuals longing for warm weather and sunshine might have to wait a bit longer. I admit, I haven’t minded the snow so much. The downside, though, is it has kept me and the dogs cooped up. I’m hoping for decent weather later this week so the speakers for the FAB Women’s Conference make it to town safely.

It’s always tricky hosting an event in Sheridan in the spring. But we’re excited for the slate of speakers we have lined up. Plus, the conference and Woman of the Year luncheon has sold out! We still have a few tickets available for the reception and keynote address, though.

Less than a month after the FAB conference, our staff will once again host The Sheridan Press Sports Awards to honor area high school athletes for their accomplishments during the 2017-2018 school year. That event will take place May 2 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The evening will include a reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres for attendees beginning at 6 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available soon through the WYO box office. Stay tuned for more details on nominees for this year’s awards and the announcement of our speaker for that event.

We hope that by May, weather won’t be such a concern. But, it is Wyoming.

Here are some of my favorite jokes from social media Monday night about the weather:

• “It’s like winter is really mad and keeps storming out of the room, then coming back and yelling, “And another thing…”

• “For sale: Snowmen. Some assembly required.”

• “I’m not going outside until the temperature is above my age again.”

• “Dear Old Man Winter, you’ve worked really hard this year. How about a vacation… starting now.”

• “I would’ve made more of an effort to enjoy spring if I’d known it was only going to last a few hours.”

• “The level of frustration is high when you take your bike out of winter storage because the calendar says it is spring, but it turns out that was a lie.”