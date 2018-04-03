Troopers start season indoors

SHERIDAN — Northeast Wyoming didn’t feel like giving the Sheridan Troopers baseball weather for their first day of official practice Monday.

The wind howled, visibility worsened and temperatures dropped as players made their way inside the frost-covered indoor practice facility at Thorne Rider Park.

“It’s just the way it is,” Sheridan head coach Ben Phillips said. “You can’t fight the weather.”

Nearly 20 players packed themselves into the rather small practice facility fitted with batting cages and artificial bullpen mounds. The Troopers have grown accustomed to the various nettings, low ceilings and lack of wind — which no one was complaining about — during the preseason. The team hasn’t had the opportunity to practice outside once this season due to the poor weather.

And while they can’t fight the weather, it has slightly irked some of the players.

“We are a blue-collar team, and we want to work hard, and when we don’t go outside it’s difficult,” Sheridan pitcher Quinton Brooks said. “We want to make the most out of our practices, so it’s frustrating that we aren’t out there yet.”

This marks Brooks’ fourth season with the team and he recalls a time when, if the weather didn’t cooperate, the Troopers simply didn’t practice. Four years ago, the indoor facility didn’t exist, and when poor weather came through, there was literally nothing Sheridan could do. The Troopers couldn’t practice at the school; they didn’t have a weight room. So if Mother Nature acted rudely, the team simply went home.

So while the indoor facility has its limitations, it’s an improvement from nothing at all.

“I think it has really helped our program along,” Brooks said. “We get in earlier and start working in February. You see it has helped because we took second at state last year and the year before that. So it has helped a lot.”

The indoor facility allows pitchers to go through a full workout without any limitations. That helps the pitchers build up strength, giving Phillips the confidence to let his starting arms toss 50-60 pitches during early-season scrimmages.

The pitchers’ ability to throw at game speed also allows the catchers to get comfortable behind home plate. The batting cages foster an environment where players can begin the process of seeing the ball and developing good hitting habits.

Most of the field work can’t get accomplished in the indoor facility. While the Troopers can go through some infield practice, the outfielders can’t do much of anything because of the low ceilings.

Ideally, Sheridan would have graced the outdoor field at Thorne-Rider Stadium Monday, but the Troopers took refuge in their indoor facility. The short-range forecast doesn’t look promising for Sheridan to get on those outside fields anytime soon, so the team will likely remain indoors for the foreseeable future and, out of necessity, embrace their cozy home.