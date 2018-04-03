Fly-fishing films coming to WYO

SHERIDAN — A fly-fishing film tour will make a stop at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday.

This year’s films place an emphasis on the stories, characters and fisheries that help make up the vast world of fly-fishing. The films will take viewers from Michigan to Honduras and from Wyoming to Greenland.

Tickets for the event cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.