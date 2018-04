SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center has organized a Vietnam Veterans Resource Fair for Saturday from 8-10:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith.

The fair will include a variety of community partners including The Hub on Smith, veteran service organizations, the Buffalo Veterans Home, Sheridan County YMCA and Wyoming Workforce Services.

All Vietnam-era veterans are invited to attend.

Breakfast will be available for purchase from The Hub, located at 211 Smith St.