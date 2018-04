SHERIDAN — A fill-a-trunk fundraiser set for Saturday will benefit the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco and Walmart.

Shopping lists will be provided to those interested in helping fill the trunks with supplies for the cat rescue.

The fundraiser is being organized by the Sheridan College Trio Club.

For additional information, search for the event on Facebook.