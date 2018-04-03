Architecture tours scheduled for Friday

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has organized a series of tours for Friday to celebrate National Architecture Week.

The following tours have been organized:

• 9:30 a.m. to noon — Tour Hall House near Lake DeSmet. Trolley transportation will be provided, leaving the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 9:30 a.m.

• 1-2 p.m. — Tour the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.

• 2-3 p.m. — Tour of The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

For more information, see www.aia-wyoming.org or call (307) 286-5519.