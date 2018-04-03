FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Architecture tours scheduled for Friday

Home|News|Local News|Architecture tours scheduled for Friday

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has organized a series of tours for Friday to celebrate National Architecture Week.

The following tours have been organized:

• 9:30 a.m. to noon — Tour Hall House near Lake DeSmet. Trolley transportation will be provided, leaving the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 9:30 a.m.

• 1-2 p.m. — Tour the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.

• 2-3 p.m. — Tour of The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

For more information, see www.aia-wyoming.org or call (307) 286-5519.

By |April 3rd, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS