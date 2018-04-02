FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Mental health first aid workshop set

SHERIDAN — You are more likely to encounter someone in an emotional or mental crisis than someone having a heart attack. Learn how to help a friend, family member, coworker or neighbor in need.

A training set for Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will focus on mental health first aid.

The cost to participate is $20 per person and includes lunch, snacks and registration. To register, contact SPD officer Howie Fitzpatrick at hfitzpatrick@sheridanpolice.com.

The training will take place at the Sheridan Police Department, located at 45 W. 12th St.

