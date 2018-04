SHERIDAN — The monthly meeting for Akcita Win will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Country Kitchen.

The program will be about life enrichment. Akcita Win is a women’s sorority that meets monthly and is open to the public. However, reservations are required and can be made by calling Connie Goodwin, president, at (307) 751-2550.

Country Kitchen is located at 2617 N. Main St.