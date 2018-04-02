WGFD to host seminar on living in large carnivore country

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials are encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, at Dayton Town Hall.

Anyone who spends time in bear, wolf and lion country is encouraged to attend.

“We’ve found that there are a lot of people who may not be sure how they should react if confronted by a bear, mountain lion or wolf,” said Dustin Shorma, Dayton Game Warden with the WGFD. “These workshops provide people with good, practical information on how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter with one of these large carnivores.”

The workshop is designed to focus on how to avoid conflicts with large carnivores while recreating. There will be presentations by wildlife professionals with the WGFD on topics such as bear, wolf and mountain lion food habits; where one would expect to encounter one of these animals; food storage regulations; understanding bear, wolf and lion behavior; what to do in an encounter; and the proper use of bear spray.

“This is a great opportunity for people to ask questions and learn about the wildlife we have here in the great state of Wyoming,” Shorma said.

Seminars are free and open to people of all ages and skill levels. For more information, contact Bud Stewart at (307) 672-7418 or bud.stewart@wyo.gov.

Dayton Town Hall is located at 608 Broadway St. in Dayton.