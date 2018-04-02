Mayfest celebration to benefit Holy Name Catholic School

SHERIDAN — The annual Mayfest event to benefit Holy Name Catholic School will take place Saturday from 5-11 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

The event will feature a full dinner provided by the Holiday Inn, music by the Boot Hill Band, roulette, black jack, craps and poker tables. Live and silent auctions will also be featured.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person or $80 per couple. Tickets include dinner and gambling chips. This event is for individuals age 21 and older only.

For additional information, contact pto@hncswy.org.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.