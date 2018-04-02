Bottoms Up Bash planned for Friday

SHERIDAN — The fifth annual Bottoms Up Bash will take place Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Elks Lodge in Sheridan.

The event aims to raise awareness for colon cancer. Proceeds from the event will be given to people living in Sheridan and Johnson Counties to help cover expenses of those being treated for colon cancer.

The event will feature live music from the Midlife Chryslers as well as a silent auction and cash bar.

Tickets cost $10 per person and are available only for individuals ages 21 and older.

The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St.