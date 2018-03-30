Morrison Ranch developers create fiber community

SHERIDAN — Wyoming ranks 46th in the nation for high-speed wireless connectivity, and Sheridan bears no exception to falling behind the national standard. While many businesses utilize the fiber connection provided by Advanced Communications Technology in Sheridan, residential establishments typically do not receive fiber.

The Morrison Ranch subdivision is changing the culture and setting a precedent for how Sheridan provides internet for its residents going forward.

The vision of creating a space that caters to telecommuters and tech-friendly families started with owners and developers Hans and Martha Hilleby, who purchased the land years ago and then created Morrison Ranch LLC in August 2015. A collaboration between the Hillebys, ACT and Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. made the Morrison Ranch subdivision ready to fully connect southwest Sheridan residents to one gigabit fiber optic internet connection.

Century 21 BHJ Realty sales associate Joe Steger and owner and broker Bruce Garber are now tasked with selling each of the 43 lots available in the subdivision, but they remain hopeful in how the subdivision will impact Sheridan for future developments.

The fiber proved simple to install on the subdivision, Advanced Communications Technology general manager Aaron Sopko said, as fiber already existed in that area.

“The beauty of this subdivision is it was not part of our vision,” Sopko said. “The developers approached us and we happened to have fiber in the area.”

Before this subdivision, ACT provided fiber mainly to businesses in the community and established ready-to-go fiber connections in the High-Tech Business Park north of Sheridan. The subdivision will be ACT’s first large residential offering. Sopko said if another opportunity like this presents itself in the future, the company would happy to help install fiber.

Garber, Sopko and Steger all mentioned the culture shift from people working in offices to working from home. Steger said the first question realtors at BHJ Realty get asked from potential homebuyers is almost always about connectivity.

The caliber of connectivity in the subdivision will surpass most speed opportunities for residents around Sheridan. For example, a two-hour movie, which ranges between three and four-and-a-half gigabytes in size, would take average internet speeds in Sheridan one hour to download. With the gigabit internet option through the fiber connection, the same size download takes 25 seconds.

The high connectivity will also allow for advanced home safety systems with robust capabilities.

Beyond connectivity, Steger said the subdivision will help bring more options to that part of the city. The developers sanctioned five acres of the approximate 35.1 total acres for commercial development. Steger sees potential for office space, coffee shops and restaurants within the five acres.

Garber also said the subdivision will encourage positive economic impact with potential builders amping up purchases of building materials, furniture sales and other expenses coinciding with land and residential development.

Six spec homes will be built to provide examples of how homes could be built and to set a precedent for the types of homes the developers are looking for in the area. The 43 lots range from $86,000 to $129,000 and have full fiber, gas and water connectivity through ACT and the city of Sheridan.

Connectivity is now rarely considered a luxury and mostly necessity. The Hillebys recognized that need and hope to improve connectivity options for Sheridan residents.