Risk of no risks

“Sometimes the biggest risk is taking no risk at all.”

I heard that sentence while listening to a podcast Friday morning and it struck a chord. As I ate breakfast, played with my dogs and generally moved through my morning routine, that sentence stuck with me (Clearly, since I’m now writing about it).

The podcast host said it while exploring how you build trust with colleagues at work. His case study included the work of astronauts, who must trust each team member’s competence in order for missions to succeed. The conversation that prompted the comment about risk was interesting in itself, but I started to explore the areas of life where that quote applies.

It certainly extends far beyond the workplace.

Of course, risk is necessary in business. If you always do what you’ve always done, it’s unlikely your business will succeed in the ever-changing environment we find ourselves. Technology moves too fast. Demand for the “new,” continues to skyrocket. Habits adapt each time some new gadget or coding prompts us to try something new. The phrase, “That’s how we’ve always done it,” is essentially a harbinger of failure.

Business leaders must take risks on new projects, new people and new processes. That’s how they’ll survive.

But, the idea of risk being necessary for success isn’t limited to business.

Think of any relationship you have in your life. Have you ever taken a risk within it? I’m sure you have.

If you’ve opened up to a stranger who is now your best friend, or perhaps your spouse, you took a risk in making yourself vulnerable.

Had you not taken that risk at some point — or for most relationships, repeatedly — you likely wouldn’t have that strong of a relationship.

Athletes understand that risk aversion can be detrimental to their careers.

For extreme athletes, this is especially true. If they never took risks — tried that first big jump, caught their first big air, reached for that next ledge on a tough climb — they’d never know what they can achieve.

So that’s the lesson, right? Without putting our necks on the line every now and then, we’ll never really know what we can achieve. So keep reaching, keep striving for better. That’s how we’ll know what we can truly achieve together.