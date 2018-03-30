Bats of the Bighorn National Forest

Are bats really the scary, disease-carrying, winged rodents we have been taught to fear and despise?

The truth is, bats are not actually rodents and only a very small percentage of them carry rabies. In reality, they are very important members of the natural system in which we live. Bats are considered keystone species in certain ecosystems, which are animals or plants in the environment that many other organisms depend on for survival. If a keystone species disappears, it causes major disruption to the biological community.

There are more than 1,300 bat species worldwide. Many of them do jobs you may not have known about, such as pollinating tasty foods like bananas, peaches, mangoes and agave (the main ingredient in tequila). Here in Wyoming, a single bat can eat nearly 1,000 mosquitoes per hour in a summer evening. That includes the Culex species of mosquito that carries the West Nile Virus. According to the United State Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center, bats also provide a minimum of $4 billion dollars annually in insect suppression for the United States agriculture industry. That means less damaged crops by insects and less pesticide required to protect them.

Farmers save money and we save at the grocery store.

Sadly, a silent killer has been moving westward over the past 10-plus years decimating bat populations in its wake. White-nose Syndrome, caused by a fungus that affects hibernating bats, was first discovered in a popular New York cave in 2006. Currently, 31 states and five Canadian provinces have recorded WNS presence.

The fungus disrupts an infected bat’s winter sleep or hibernation by causing dehydration, emaciation and skin irritation. All this could lead to death for a hibernating bat. Some eastern colonies have experienced 90 percent to 100 percent mortality rates.

The Bighorn National Forest is home to 10 bat species — the big brown bat, little brown myotis, western small-footed myotis, long-eared myotis, long-legged myotis, silver-haired bat, pallid bat, fringed myotis, hoary bat and the Townsend’s big-eared bat. The bats that have been the most devastated by WNS in the East are the myotis species, making half of the bat species of the Bighorn National Forest susceptible.

WNS is not found in Wyoming or most of the intermountain west, yet. The introduction and rapid spread of WNS, as well as the fact that it jumped to caves in Washington in 2016, indicate that humans may be playing a role in the fungus’ spread. This is cause for alarm but also for hope.

The hope is that people can actually play an important role in stopping the spread by practicing Leave No Trace and educating themselves. One of the most important things we can do is decontaminate all clothing and equipment between visits to different caves. This can be as simple as soaking it in 122 degree Fahrenheit water for 20 minutes. Bleach may work on some of your items; be sure you use a solution of one ounce bleach to one gallon of water. Methyl benzyl ammonium chloride, the chemical found in the commercial product Lysol, can also kill the fungus.

Remember, the caves of the Bighorn National Forest are closed from Oct. 15 through April 15, annually. There is also a permit required to enter our caves. The permit informs managers of numbers of visitors and is a tool to educate visitors on the dangers of WNS. You can find more information on our website at www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn by clicking on “Information for Cavers” under the “Quick Links” tab on the upper right hand side of the page. If you have further questions, call our Sheridan office at (307) 674-2600.

You can do a lot around your home to help bats too. You can install a bat house; there are various design examples online (www.batcon.org). Try to reduce outdoor lighting around your home; it can confuse bats and decrease their ability to find food. Try to minimize tree clearing and allow natural vegetation to grow. You can also plant moth-attracting gardens and protect streams and wetlands to help provide habitat for bats.

Sara Evans Kirol is a recreation forester with the Bighorn National Forest. She wrote this article with contributions from Bighorn National Forest wildlife biologist Tracy Pinter.