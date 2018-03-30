Bradshaw calls it a career with Wyoming Game and Fish

SHERIDAN — Bill Bradshaw and fishing go hand-in-hand. The activity has been intertwined throughout most of his life.

Bradshaw, who retired March 15 after 31 years with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, hails from Walla Walla, Washington, and fished often with his father. He remembered carefree times as a kid, getting sunburnt and eating marshmallows that were supposed to be bait. Bradshaw couldn’t wait until he was old enough to tag along with his dad and his friends to fish for salmon.

“After my dad died, I took a pilgrimage back to one of the lakes that we always used to fish,” Bradshaw said. “I could find the spot where we used to sit side-by-side for hours.”

That passion for aquatic life continued as Bradshaw grew up. He initially wanted to raise fish but that changed after an internship with the Department of Fisheries during his senior year at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. The internship convinced him to go into a career of wildlife management.

“Once I got a taste of it, I really enjoyed the work,” Bradshaw said.

After college, he worked in Olympia doing habitat and stream modeling for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was an excellent learning experience, but Bradshaw wanted more stable work, most of which required a master’s degree. Thus, he went back to school at Louisiana State University and studied fisheries science.

Bradshaw began his career with the WGFD in Cheyenne. He wanted to work for a state agency because states have primary management authority over fish and wildlife.

Though he worked in Cheyenne, Bradshaw traveled across the state, visiting every major drainage area in Wyoming. His trips sometimes lasted 10 or 12 days and he’d occasionally spend several consecutive days in remote areas.

Nearly every location brought new excitement and intrigue.

“I didn’t really have a favorite spot, I was just happy to be in a whole bunch of different, cool places,” Bradshaw said.

After 10 years in Cheyenne, Bradshaw moved to Sheridan to serve as a management biologist in northeast Wyoming for more than 20 years. He had traveled to the area a few times before and joked that the Kendrick Park ice cream convinced him and his wife to relocate.

In Sheridan, his duties included sampling water in the notable lakes, rivers and streams and surveying fish population and migration. Bradshaw enjoyed his job, but it was far from ideal all the time.

“Some days it’s just hard work,” Bradshaw said. “Pulling lots of gillnets in bad weather or hiking out somewhere when the weather’s bad, it’s not that pleasant.”

He got shocked a few times as a result of electrical fishing equipment but never had any serious accidents. Bradshaw vividly remembered a coworker losing the end of his finger, though, when a sidebox lid in the back of a truck slammed directly on it.

“That’s one I won’t forget,” Bradshaw said.

He has largely fond memories of his career, especially of coworkers. As a retirement gift, the office had a small lunch, bought him a fishing license and gave him a few Tim Doolin prints of some of Bradshaw’s favorite areas in the Bighorn Mountains.

WGFD regional fisheries supervisor Paul Mavrakis worked with Bradshaw for 12 years, with duties ranging from operating boats and electrical fishing equipment, to wading and pulling nets.

Mavrakis will remember Bradshaw’s interest and demeanor.

“He really cared deeply about the wildlife fisheries resource,” Mavrakis said. “He was always upbeat, never brought anybody down by complaining about it being too hot or too cold. He was just a good, solid guy to be out in the field with and was just always really interested in fish. Even after probably seeing the same kind of fish thousands of times over his career, he still got excited about them every time.”

Bradshaw had been thinking about retirement for a few years, as physical limitations made it tougher for him to traverse the wilderness terrain.

“I’ve got two artificial knees and I didn’t honestly feel like I was still carrying my weight, doing what I felt I should do when we’re out in the field,” Bradshaw said. “It was just kind of time to go.”

A couple weeks into retirement, Bradshaw seemed content. He plans to visit his daughter in Tacoma, Washington, soon and will probably take a solo vacation at some point. He remains involved with the local music scene.

All of Bradshaw’s studies gave him an excellent understanding of local bodies of water. Perhaps too good.

“I’m hoping I can kind of forget all that sampling I’ve done over the years,” Bradshaw said. “After you do it a few times, you kind of know what’s there. That’s part of the fun of fishing — you don’t know what’s there.”

At least one thing is certain: Whether Bradshaw forgets the sampling or not, he will be there, right alongside the fish.