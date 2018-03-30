Wyoming Baroque to perform at Whitney Center for the Arts

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Baroque will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts April 6 at 7 p.m.

Wyoming Baroque brings together nationally-known artists specializing in historically informed performances of 17th and 18th Century repertoire as well contemporary compositions featuring instruments built to the same specifications.

Dr. Mark Elliott Bergman will direct the performance; Margaret Carpenter Haigh will perform as soprano.

Tickets for the event are $21 for adults, $15 for seniors and military and $10 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.