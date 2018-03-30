Schellinger routinely gives best effort

Academics for All announced that Cassidy Schellinger is this week’s Summit Award winner. As a senior at Sheridan High School with a 3.93 GPA, Schellinger’s diverse course load includes English 1010, Advanced Placement calculus, physics, lit genres, financial management, weight training, lifetime activities, nutrition for health care and a dental hygiene internship. In addition, she participates in several extra-curricular activities and sports.

Schellinger strives to have positive interactions with people of all ages in her work inside of school and out.

“I am motivated by helping others,” she said. “Being able to say I made a difference in someone else’s life truly brings me joy.”

This is apparent in her work with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She spends time weekly with her Little Sister and endeavors to be a role model. Schellinger also participates in National Honor Society and Sources of Strength at SHS.

In reflecting on her favorite subject, Schellinger describes how math provides her with definite answers. She feels firmly grounded when working in this subject. It also helps to have her outstanding teacher nomination, Tim Daniels, to guide her in math and in life.

“Mr. Daniels is not only one of the wisest teachers I know, but a well deserving and optimistic person,” Schellinger said.

In response, Daniels portrayed Schellinger as having great people skills.

“She can work with anyone and doesn’t care who that person may be,” he said. “Cassidy has a tremendous work ethic and has the intelligence to go along with it.”

Schellinger believes that the teachers at Sheridan High School constantly work to help students be as prepared as possible. She says they are, “not just teaching their subject, they are teaching life skills.” These lessons have paid off well for Schellinger as related by teacher Carol Stewart.

“Cassidy greets each day, her teachers, and her classmates with a smile; she is unfailingly kind, cheerful and enthusiastic,” Stewart said. “Cassidy’s academic excellence and admirable character make her an outstanding recipient of the Summit Award.”

Sports participation for Schellinger includes soccer, volleyball and indoor track. She has enjoyed contributing and being a part of a team as in soccer and volleyball as well as the individual challenges that come with track.

Parents Jim and Cheryl Schellinger provide Schellinger with guidance and support.

“They raised me to be who I am,” Schellinger said. “They are a big part of my life.”

Additionally, Schellinger’s faith has given her direction. She is very active in the Y Disciple Youth Group at Holy Name Catholic Church and in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at SHS.

As part of her academic work this year, Schelling is completing an internship at Grinnell Street Dental in dental hygiene. This commitment has led to her plan after graduation to attend Sheridan College and pursue a degree in dental hygiene. Based on Schellinger’s past success and comments such as the following from teacher Mark Elliott, it’s no doubt she will succeed in the future.

“I’ve had Cassidy in class for the last three years and I can’t recall a single day that she didn’t give her best effort,” Elliott said.