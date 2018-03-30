California Guitar Trio to take stage in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The California Guitar Trio will take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The group is celebrating 25 years of making music together. Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a sound that crisscrosses genres. The California Guitar Trio is comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul RIchards.

Tickets for the concert cost $23.50 for adults, $20.50 for seniors and military and $14.50 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 674-9084.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.