Local Wyoming Archaeological Society chapter to gather

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will have its monthly meeting April 5 at the Holiday Inn.

Please see the hostess at the restaurant for meeting location, but the group is typically in the Le Gourmet Room. Dinner and a business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with the speaker starting at 7 p.m. Guests can join for dinner or just for the speaker. The event is free and open to the public.

The program this month is about the new Wyoming Avocational Archaeological Certification. Members of the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist will talk about the new program that provides opportunities for members of the public to participate in ongoing research projects and to learn professional archaeological field and laboratory methods.

Greg Pierce and Marcia Peterson will introduce the training program and the opportunities they will have for people to participate in the program this summer.

Also, the University of Wyoming Archaeological Repository is developing a new website for everyone to access and browse the more than 4 million artifacts housed at UWAR. Marieka Arksey will inform everyone on what the new website and online database will do and how ythey will be able to access and use the artifact database information. Additionally, they will solicit feedback through questionnaires on the training program and new website/database to help develop programs that people want. For additional information, contact Christine Varah at cfredri@gmail.com.