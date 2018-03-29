SCSD1 board approves new TRHS principal hire

DAYTON — The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees recently approved the hiring of a new Tongue River High School principal.

Colby Lynch, currently the assistant principal at Rock Springs Junior High School in Sweetwater County School District 1, will begin his tenure as TRHS principal in August. Lynch has also run the Rock Springs High School summer educational program for the past few years.

The board received over 30 applications and interviewed four candidates in person for the position. The board members unanimously agreed on Lynch due to his wide knowledge and preparation.

“He knew a lot about the instructional initiatives our school district was doing, whether it was professional learning communities or standards-based grading,” SCSD1 board chairman Gary Reynolds said. “We could tell he was interested and his level of knowledge in instructional and curricular matters was the best of anybody we interviewed.”

In addition to the board, Lynch interviewed with TRHS faculty and staff and a parent patron group.

Lynch will replace current TRHS principal Mark Fritz, who resigned due to differences of opinion with the board. The board approved Fritz’s resignation in its January board meeting. His resignation is effective as of June 30, 2018.