Dozens of performers shine at Ice Show

SHERIDAN — Ten-year-old Marra Donahue remembers five years ago when she first thought about figure skating. The effortless gliding and beautiful attire instantly appealed to her.

“I looked at [skating] and I told my mom, ‘I want to start that,’ because it looked so cool,” Donahue said.

Skating has lived up to Donahue’s expectations, and she was one of dozens of performers at the ninth annual Ice Show Tuesday evening at the packed Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center. There were 32 programs and about 45 performers total, the largest numbers to date.

Emily Emond, Sheridan Ice Learn to Skate program director and figure skating head coach, said the event began nine years ago as a way for skaters to perform in front of a home crowd, since all of their competitions occur out of town. The first year, there were only five skaters who battled the cold, wind and sleet at the outdoor rink.

This year marked the third year indoors, which eliminates weather concerns and allows skaters to focus solely on performing.

Emond moved to Sheridan in 2003 and has worked with nearly all of the skaters — who range in age from 3 to 18 — since they began in the sport. The younger students practiced twice per week for four weeks leading up to the show, while the older skaters have been working on them since December.

A group adult performance got the show off and running. Donahue skated next. Donahue and Gennah Deutscher performed a duet later in the show to the song “Sisters” by Rosemary Clooney.

Emond taught Deutscher, age 13, at Holy Name Catholic School and encouraged her to try out five years ago. The rest was history.

“I tried it for a year and fell in love with it,” Deutscher said.

Deutscher said skating with Donahue is her favorite part.

“Same,” Donahue said. “And learning lots of jumps.”

Despite the large crowd, both were more excited than nervous.

Sheridan High School sophomore Kairstyn Holden — the most experienced skater of the group — took to the ice after Deutscher, skating to “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

Holden, who began skating in kindergarten, said her favorite part is choosing different genres of music. It was a bit nerve wracking to skate in front of people she knows, but Holden appreciated the support.

Later, Holden performed a “Tom and Jerry” duet with 5-year-old Charlotte Martineau, whom Holden babysits. She was also part of the final program with seven high school skaters, who skated to “Uptown Funk” and sported matching white shirts, jean shorts and sunglasses.

Similar to Donahue, Holden wanted to compete because of the dresses and exciting moves.

Skating is not all glitz and glamor, though.

Holden bruised her tailbone in fifth grade and had to bring a pillow to school for a week. Donahue still has a bruise on her knee from a particularly nasty fall. Deutscher twisted her ankle a couple years ago when the bottom of her skate fell off mid-spin.

“But it’s better to fall than never to try at all,” Deutscher said.

Emond said the most challenging part is figuring out schedules for all the different skaters. With students attending school in Sheridan, Big Horn, Ranchester and Dayton, it takes creativity to align all the different lessons. Some days involve five separate practice sessions.

Emond said the indoor rink has helped with skating interest levels, as has the amount of people in town who can coach competitive skating. Last year involved the first Learn to Skate group — mainly kids ages 3 to 6 — and the number grew this year, which Emond expects to continue.

“This is their first experience performing in front of people,” Emond said. “That kind of entices them to maybe want to stick with figure skating.”

And when asked how the night went, Donahue emphatically replied, “Awesome!”