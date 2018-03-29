Suicide survivor: Sister finds solace in community, volunteering

Those left behind by loved ones dying by suicide often suffer a different level of grief, referred to by the American Association of Suicidology as suicide grief.

AAS defines a survivor as a family member or friend of a person who died by suicide. Five years ago, Jenica Gilstrap filed it alongside “sister” in ways of defining herself. At 32, Gilstrap’s brother died after a long battle with depression and alcoholism. Gilstrap, along with her mother, younger brother and step-siblings, was left with the grief no one ever wants to experience in a lifetime.

“Immediately after was horrible; it was horrible; that would be the best way to describe it,” Gilstrap said.

Trying to explain the death to her two young children proved most difficult for Gilstrap, as she too struggled with accepting the loss of her older brother.

“(I was) trying to handle it appropriately and be there for them and not want to just go in a hole for a minute,” Gilstrap said.

As time passed, Gilstrap said it got easier to cope with the grief and she turned to the community for help. She started attending the Survivors of Suicide Loss support group run by Clay Pot Counseling owner Dawn Sopron every third Thursday night and dove into volunteering with the Out of the Darkness walk held in Sheridan. Gilstrap found solace in others’ stories of suicide grief.

“I wanted to hear other people’s stories about their experience with the situation,” Gilstrap said. “That was also very healing because every story is different and some are worse than mine.”

Gilstrap’s younger brother attended the group with her once, but she was surprised at how openly he shared during the time. From then on, though, she went alone.

The family struggled and continues to navigate through grief, both together and separately. A majority of them participate in the walk, and Gilstrap stayed busy as a member of the board for the walk for three years. Life at home will never look the same, though.

“I think one of the hardest things is trying to live after with all of it and seeing how hurt everybody is,” Gilstrap said.

Sopron said not everyone fares well in a support group setting. Some prefer grieving in a less public space, and support groups are often less popular options in smaller communities where attendees might know others or may feel as if the group is less confidential.

Survivors of suicide loss are at higher risk for suicidal ideation and behavior deriving from increased depression and posttraumatic stress disorder, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Because of this, Sopron created the support group and specifically targets suicide survivors in her outreach and prevention efforts.

Sopron’s daughter helped push for suicide prevention training to be a part of the health curriculum in both the junior high and high school levels in Sheridan. Sopron also actively participates on Sheridan’s suicide prevention coalition.

Suicidal grief affects many in the community, the state and the nation. With the help of support groups, volunteer opportunities and prevention education, people like Sopron and Gilstrap hope to help others experiencing the trauma left behind after the death of a loved one.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.