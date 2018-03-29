SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Cooking fire, 50 block Willow Street, Big Horn, 3:01 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:09 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block West 15th Street, 10:24 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West 15th Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Fire standby, Willow Street, 2:57

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 3:31 p.m.

• PD assist, West 12th Street, 5:10

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Gladstone Street, 2:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 5:52 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Stalking, Big Horn Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Evidence disposition, West 12th Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Mountain View, 12:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 12:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, Second West Parkway, 12:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Big Horn Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:42

• Trespass progress, Dana Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Animal found, College Meadow Drive, 2:19 p.m.

• Found property, Kendrick Park, 2:19 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Emerson Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Fifth Avenue East, 4:45 p.m.

• Alarm; robbery, North Gould Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brooks Street, 11:38 p.m.

Wednesday

• Assist SO, Fort Road, 12:01 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 12:05 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 12:50 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Edwards Drive, 7:56 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Seventh Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Sherman Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Mountain View, 11:07 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 11:53 a.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Fraud, Spaulding Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Animal found, West Seventh Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Park View Boulevard, 2:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Fraud, East Timberline Drive, 2:24 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

• Stalking, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Accident, Vista Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 5:45 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Burton Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Animal incident, Pioneer Road, 6 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Found property, West 14th Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Burkitt Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 8:23 p.m.

• DUS, West Fifth Street, 9:32 p.m.

• DUI, Sixth Street, 11:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist WHP, US Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 7:53 a.m.

• Structure fire, Willow Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Metz Road, 6 p.m.

• Warrant service, Fort Road, 9:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Ranchester, 10:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Darnell L. Notafraid, 33, Dayton, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Turner John Taylor, 21, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Daniel Ivan Prentup, 40, Boulder, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kristin Shirley McSweyn, 44, Sheridan, DUI, fail to dim headlights, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5