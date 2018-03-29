Celebrate the good

While comment sections and social media seem overrun with negativity, those looking for something to celebrate need not look far.

Charity, humility, kindness and caring still exist. Right here in Sheridan, recently, two young boys took it upon themselves to raise money to help the homeless.

Thor and Trevor Brandjord — sons of Danae and Eric Brandjord — brought an envelope with money in it to the Empty Bowl fundraiser organized by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. The boys collected money from friends, family, classmates, church members and others to help take care of those who are less fortunate than they are.

Danae Brandjord said her sons had the idea themselves and pursued it, raising more than $400.

If you feel like you’re struggling to find and celebrate good in the world, look to the youth like Thor and Trevor who put others before themselves and kindness before judgment.

•••••

The FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference will also give you plenty to celebrate. The annual event is just more than a week away, set for April 6 at Sheridan College.

The event will begin with a luncheon to honor the Woman of the Year nominees — Barb Williams, Brandy Campbell, Crissy Hunter, Dixie Johnson, Nichole Simque and Sarah Heuck Sinclair. All of the nominees will be recognized and this year’s Woman of the Year will be announced.

Lindsay Linton Buk will also speak at the luncheon about her project, Women in Wyoming. Then, breakout sessions will cover topics like career transitions, emotional intelligence, burnout prevention and relief, building a civic resume, entrepreneurship and mindfulness. The slate of speakers is top notch.

We’ll cap off the day with a reception and a keynote address from Bethany Yellowtail.

If you haven’t purchased your tickets, see thesheridanpress.com/fab today. You won’t want to miss this stellar event meant to celebrate the powerful women in Wyoming.