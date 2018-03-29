Business Before Hours set for April 4

SHERIDAN — The next round of Business Before Hours will take place April 4 from 7:30-9 a.m. Teton Therapy will host the networking event. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome. Teton Therapy is located at 727 Brundage Lane, Suite L. By Staff Reports|March 29th, 2018| Share this news... FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com