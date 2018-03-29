WGFD to host meeting on hunting seasons

SHERIDAN — Wildlife managers with the Sheridan Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department have presented the proposed 2018 hunting seasons through a series of open houses and public meetings in recent weeks.

One final public information gathering meeting in northeast Wyoming will take place April 2.

“During the open houses and public meetings, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss the proposed 2018 hunting seasons for local hunt areas as well as hunt areas statewide,” Sheridan Region wildlife supervisor Craig Smith said. “This is an opportunity for sportsmen to share information, observations or ideas they think would be valuable in the review and finalizing of the 2018 hunting season proposals.”

The April 2 meeting will take place at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Regional Office, 700 Valley View Drive, beginning at 7 p.m.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 4 by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov.