SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is considering mobile vending guidelines and has organized a work session and open house for the public to offer feedback. The event will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, located at 171 N. Main St.

For more information on the guidelines, contact community development director Brian Craig with the city at (307) 675-4248 or bcraig@sheridanwy.net.