New special education cap worries local school districts

SHERIDAN — Gov. Matt Mead officially approved House Bill 140 Tuesday, which cuts K-12 education funding by about $27 million over the next two years.

The bill includes a cap on special education, which has the potential to cost school districts significant amounts of money. It may not hurt district finances, or it may result in cuts to other education areas.

“This is the most significant aspect of this bill for us going forward,” Sheridan County School District 1 business director Jeremy Smith said.

The cap limits special education reimbursement funding for school districts in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to not exceed reimbursements for 2018-19. If costs exceed the 2018-19 amount, school districts have to pay for them using their general education fund, taking dollars away from other areas.

Smith said SCSD1 consistently has 13 to 14 percent of its students on individualized education programs, but the amount of money spent on each student can vary dramatically. Furthermore, overall district enrollment is increasing over time.

“When you get a special education student in your district who has an individualized education [program], that is law for them,” Smith said. “It dictates what services they receive and how much of those services they receive. That I can never predict year over year.”

Smith said a student with severe behavior or medical needs — which legally must be met — can cost a school district $250,000 per year.

School districts can also only have about 15 percent — two months’ worth — of their annual operating costs in reserve.

“You plan for a little bit of variability, but unpredictability isn’t a world that we deal with,” Smith said. “We can’t go increase our revenues somewhere; we can’t raise prices on something; we can’t cut expenses on things we’re contractually obligated to do under state law; we can’t reserve more money than what we have on hand.”

In Sheridan County School District 3, about 12 percent of students have an IEP. The district currently employs one special education teacher, but if it hires another teacher for a student with significant needs — which has happened in the past — that will indirectly affect other education areas.

“As long as there’s nothing huge, then we’re going to be fine,” SCSD3 business manager Greg Rohrer said.

To partially offset the cap, the bill provides a total of $2 million to schools across the state for special education, but Smith said that will barely help.

“A $2 million statewide appropriation to handle that is a joke,” Smith said. “It really starts to become detrimental to what we’re able to do for our students’ education for everyone else … The whole purpose with this limit is to control costs to the detriment of our kids.”

“The Legislature was tired of funding these (cost) increases,” he added. “Well, I’m sorry, but that’s the reality of the world, is that the cost of services for these special education students continues to rise.”

Retirement bill increases pension contributions

Another proposal recently signed into law, House bill 109, adds a 2 percent increase from an employee’s eligible wages over the next four years for employers and employees participating in the state retirement pension program. The contributions will rise from 16.62 percent to 18.62 percent.

The 2 percent increase over the next four years is split between employers — in this case, school districts — and employees — faculty and staff — and will go up 0.5 percent each year, beginning Sep. 1, 2018. Employees who work 20 hours or more per week contribute to the state pension.

SCSD1 has traditionally paid both the employer and employee shares. The SCSD1 board of trustees will discuss how to respond to the mandatory increase during its budget work session Thursday.

Rohrer said SCSD3 previously paid for 100 percent of employee costs, but now it covers about two-thirds.

Like SCSD1, Rohrer said SCSD3 administrators will talk with its school board and discuss how much of the pension to cover.

“We try to have a really good, financially sound benefit package as an attraction to work here,” Rohrer said. “If we want to keep that alive, then we have to come down to the point of what percentage can we financially cover for [employees]. That will be the big question.”

Neither the changes in House bill 140 or House bill 109 will drastically alter school district operations in the next few years, but the slight alterations may lead to more adjustments — and uncertainty — over time.