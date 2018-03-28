Trustees approve library building evaluation

SHERIDAN — A plan must be in place before one can be executed. The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has started step one of creating a plan for potential library construction projects in the future.

The library board of trustees approved Evolve Architecture owner Aimee Bolton to conduct a building evaluation with a budget of up to $35,000 in the upcoming months.

“It doesn’t actually mean any construction is going to happen with it, it’s just giving us an idea of what we need to do,” Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library director Cameron Duff said.

Board trustee and treasurer Dick Shackelford said part of the reason in choosing Bolton was because she committed to dedicating her time solely to the library project, thus hopefully expediting the process.

Duff said the request for quotation derived from a Sheridan County commissioners request after the boiler went out at the library last year. While donations ended up securing two-thirds of the funding to replace the boiler, commissioners did not want to see unforeseen projects arise similarly in the future.

Duff anticipates feedback concerning the roof, which in some places dates back 45 years. The majority of the roof was replaced in 1997, making it more than 20 years old. A section above The Wyoming Room was not replaced during that time, making the section 45 years old. It remains a problem, as leaking affects the interior of the building.

Duff looks forward to Bolton’s recommendations for any other construction needs.

“Once we have that report, we can use that with the library foundation to start our fundraising campaign,” Duff said. “If we don’t know how much it’s going to cost at this point, it’s hard to raise funds. We’re just shooting darts out there.”

The study will determine short- and long-term construction needs, if any, as well as ensuring the structural integrity of the building.

In addition to the study, the demolition of the county-owned building at 429 W. Alger St. will take place after the government entities can get a contract signed.

“Any time you have government involved, it takes a little longer,” Duff said. “If they provided the contract tomorrow, yeah, they could go ahead and start demo right away. But I’m anticipating it’s going to be weeks if not a month before they start.”

The Library Foundation diverted a significant amount of funding to preserve the Alger building, and in order for the library to maintain the land, the foundation had to pay for the demolition of the building. Duff said no plans are in place for the reuse of the land that occupies the property at this point, but the library wanted the land for future use.

“The future could be 25 years down the road,” Duff said. “We just didn’t want to sell it and then now a piece of this city block is in someone else’s hands and would cost us more to get it back at a later point.”

Library staff will contribute to Bolton’s work by conducting needs assessments with the community to figure out what citizens want in a library. The board did not set a deadline, but Bolton may now begin the evaluation with the board’s official approval.