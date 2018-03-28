Bennett announces candidacy for county attorney

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett announced her candidacy for Sheridan County attorney in the upcoming election.

Bennett was born and raised in Wyoming and is a fifth generation Wyomingite. Bennett’s been a resident of Sheridan County for more than 20 years and practiced law in the county during that time.

Her husband, Kyle Sampson, was born and raised in Sheridan and ranches on family-owned ranches. The couple has four children.

Bennett received her undergraduate degree and eventually a law degree from the University of Wyoming. In between undergraduate and law school, Bennett worked as an office manager and bookkeeper for a real estate office for three years.

Following graduation from law school, Bennett worked in private practice and public defense before joining the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office in 2000.

While at the office, Bennett has done criminal, civil and juvenile law and represented the state in involuntary commitments. She also served as a hearing examiner for Sheridan County resident tax appeals.

Because of specialization in the office, Bennett now focuses primarily on criminal prosecution. She has also taught criminal law and criminal procedure at Sheridan College.

“I am running for office because I believe I am uniquely qualified for the position,” Bennett said. “I have experience and firsthand knowledge about what has worked well in the office and what hasn’t worked so well.”

Bennett said she understands the tight budget and the challenges it presents.

Even though she’s been a deputy county attorney for 18 years, Bennett said she has not had the opportunity to make policy decisions, serve as office manager or make decisions on vital issues affecting the office and the office’s representation of the county and the state.

“I am 100 percent committed to the residents of Sheridan County and I will dedicate my time to the responsibilities of the office and the needs of the community with a priority of improving communication with other departments and agencies, law enforcement, victims of crimes and the community as a whole,” Bennett said.