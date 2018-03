SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association is hosting an online raffle for a stay at the Muddy Guard Cabin in the Bighorn National Forest. The reservation is booked for Aug. 9-12; the cabin is located 30 minutes west of Buffalo and sleeps six.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online at www.wildwyo.org. The winner will be announced at the WWA’s Banff Mountain Film Festival after-party at Luminous Brewhouse April 24.