WGFD to host meeting on grizzly hunting

SHERIDAN — A draft of a new Wyoming Game and Fish Department regulation is out for public comment. The regulation is for grizzly bear hunting seasons and adds to an existing regulation that was passed in 2017 to establish grizzly bear management regulations.

The comment period will also include a number of public meetings across the state, including one in Sheridan at 7 p.m. April 2 at the WGFD office. A final recommendation will be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission at a public meeting May 23 in Lander.

The commission directed the WGFD to draft this regulation after a series of public meetings in the fall and winter where people had the chance to talk about all components of Wyoming’s Grizzly Bear Management Plan, which includes research, education, population monitoring, conflict management and hunting.

The new draft regulation is available for review online now and comments can be submitted at meetings, online or by mail at: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Hunting Season/Regulation Comments, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Comments must be submitted to WGFD by 5 p.m. April 30.

For additional information, see the WGFD website at wgfd.wyo.gov.

The Sheridan WGFD office is located at 700 Valley View Drive.