Jentel Presents continues April 3

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place April 3 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in the Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include fiction writer Rose Lambert-Sluder of Beaverton, Oregon; fiction writer Emily Jane Shelton of Cambridge, Massachusetts; drawing-based artist Scott Kolbo of Seattle; collage artist Meghan Wilbar of Denver; painter Cynthia Mason of St. Petersburg, Florida; and photographer Laura Cobb of Overland Park, Kansas.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

 

 

