Local students receive FFA degrees

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming FFA Association has announced the recipients of the 2018 Wyoming State FFA Degree, the highest award the state can bestow on its members.

A total of 194 members representing 45 Wyoming FFA chapters earned the degree. These members will receive their degrees April 19 as part of the Wyoming FFA Convention, held in Cheyenne each year.

“The State FFA Degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agriculture experiences or SAEs,” state FFA advisor Stacy Broda explained.

When students enroll in agriculture education and FFA, they select a hands-on program of work, known as a SAE. These programs help solidify concepts learned in the classroom or through FFA experiences and incorporate the student’s individual interests and goals. SAEs can include animal production, agribusiness experience or placement in an agriculture business or company.

“The state degree is given to the top FFA members in the Wyoming FFA. Less than 10 percent of our members earn the degree each year, marking it as a significant accomplishment,” Broda said. “Each recipient has shown growth in their SAE as well as demonstrated leadership, scholastic achievement and participation in community service activities.”

The following Sheridan County students will receive a Wyoming State FFA Degree:

Clear Creek FFA — Shaylee Adamson, Ben Briscoe, Derick Buhr, Galen Kretschman

John B. Kendrick FFA — Sage Koltiska, Haley Timm