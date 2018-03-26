Big Horn students to present ‘Check, Please’

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

BIG HORN — Students at Big Horn High School will offer two performances of “Check, Please!” this week. The play will begin at 7 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday. Dustin Olsen will direct the play in the Big Horn auditorium. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

“Check, Please!” follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse — until they do. 

For more information, contact Olsen at dolsen@sheridan.k12.wy.us.

Big Horn High School is located at 333 U.S. Highway 335 in Big Horn.

