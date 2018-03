DAYTON — The Tongue River Destination Imagination teams will practice for the Global Finals with a community night Thursday at 6 p.m.

The event will take place at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. It will include a spaghetti dinner, team performance, instant challenges, silent auction and raffle tickets. The dinner costs $5 per person and $15 per family.

The TRVCC is located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14 in Dayton.