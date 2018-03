BIG HORN — A spring bazaar will benefit Big Horn Middle School students who will take a trip to Boston, Philadelphia, New York and Washington D.C.

The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

For more information, contact Sheridan County School District 1 at (307) 655-9541.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall is located at 1753 Victoria St.