Multiple Easter events planned

SHERIDAN — Several organizations have planned events to celebrate the Easter holiday this week.

Below is a list of local events. 

Friday

• 2-4 p.m. — Easter bunny appearance at Jon Oman’s State Farm office, 123 Coffeen Ave.

Saturday

• 9:30 a.m. — Easter EggStravaganza, Scott Bicentennial Park, Dayton

• 9:30 a.m. — second annual Easter egg hunt for children up to 8 years old, Sheridan Inn, 856 Broadway St.  

• 10 a.m. — Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza for children up to 8 years old, Thorne-Rider Park

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Easter Carnival, Grace Anglican Church, 1992 W. Fifth St.

Sunday

• 10 a.m. — annual Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and younger, Sheridan Manor, 1851 Big Horn Ave.

